Fernandina Beach man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Supreme Court Justice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man from Fernandina Beach pleaded guilty on Monday after the United States Attorney’s Office said he threatened to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice.

According to court documents, on Jul. 31, 2023, Neal Brij Sidwaney, 43, placed a phone call from Florida to the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington D.C., and left an expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message.

“On that voicemail message, Sidhwaney identified himself by name and repeatedly threatened to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Sidhwaney is facing up to five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

