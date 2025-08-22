Fernandina Beach Middle and High school students released after threat delayed dismissal: police

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department said it plans to have increased security at Friday night’s high school football game as it continues to investigate the source of a school threat.

Fernandina Beach High School and Middle School were dismissed late on Friday afternoon after being placed on “hold” due to a threat. They were not released until sometime around 3:45 PM, according to police.

During the hold, FBPD said everyone was safe.

Campus has since reopened and FBPD said it is confident there is no active threat.

Action News Jax has reached out to the police department to get more information on the nature of the threat.

