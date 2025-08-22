Fernandina Beach Middle and High schools on ‘hold’ due to threat, police say

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a threat at Fernandina Beach High School.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post that the high school, as well as Fernandina Beach Middle School are on a “hold.”

FBPD said everyone is safe and asked parents and guardians not to come to either school “as your student will not be allowed to leave until we are finished with our protective process.”

Action News Jax has reached out to the police department to get more information on the nature of the threat.

