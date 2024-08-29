Local

Festival dedicated to pickleball coming to Jacksonville’s Eastside in November

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Pickleroo

Pickleroo Pickleroo

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pickleball festival is coming to Jacksonville’s Eastside in November.

Toon Town Pickleball will host the Pickleroo festival on Saturday, Nov. 23, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Click here to learn more.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!