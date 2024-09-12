A few morning showers before scattered downpours this afternoon

Jacksonville, Fla. — Expect another rainy day. First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a few morning showers south of Jacksonville.

Downpours will increase midday and this afternoon. The ground is already saturated, so localized flooding is possible.

Scattered rain continues Friday afternoon into the evening. The chance of rain decreases on Saturday and Sunday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Talking the Tropics With Mike: Weakening Francine... t.d. #7 E. Atlantic... eye on SW Atlantic low

Francine is now a tropical storm moving into Mississippi.

Tropical depression #7 is forecasted to become a tropical storm on Thursday. The next name on the list is Gordon.

We’re not expecting any local impacts.

Read: ‘Had to make a tough call:’ Fernandina Beach closes sports fields due to flooding

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.