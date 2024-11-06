A few showers at times Wednesday

Temperatures this morning are in the 70s.

A few showers early this morning and redeveloping this afternoon as well.

Highs today will rise into the low 80s.

Winds will be out of the southeast at 15 + mph.

Scattered showers again tomorrow.

No legitimately cool air is in sight.

TROPICS:

Rafael is a hurricane approaching Cuba this evening.

Some strengthening is forecast today.

Then Rafael will move over the Gulf and is forecast to weaken due to wind shear & dry air but still some impacts along the Gulf Coast late in the week into the weekend from Texas to Alabama.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers at times. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. LOW: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers. 72/81

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 71/83

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 68/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, brief showers. 67/84

VETERANS DAY: Mostly sunny, isolated shower. 69/84

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brief showers. 69/85

