Fewer students, fewer positions: DCPS adjusts staff after enrollment drop

Duval County Public Schools is making staffing adjustments as enrollment continues to decline.

District data shows about 900 fewer students enrolled this year compared to last year — a 1.9% drop.

Over the past three school years, enrollment has been down by 1,211 students. With each student tied to about $9,130 in state funding, that decline could cost the district close to $10 million.

In response, DCPS is reallocating teachers to schools with higher student numbers and eliminating 115 positions, many of which are already vacant. District leaders say no current teachers will lose their jobs. Most of the changes will affect elementary and middle school classrooms, while high schools may see staffing increases to keep up with growth.

In a letter to parents, DCPS said the reassignments are meant to better balance class sizes across the district. When asked why students are leaving — and whether private, charter, or homeschool options are a factor — the district could not make a spokesperson available for comment.

Instead, officials said the district’s enrollment team is working to win families back by highlighting its A rating and showcasing academic programs.

DCPS letter to parents Duval County Public Schools alerts parents to teacher position cuts and reallocations in a September 2025 letter.

DCPS letter to parents Duval County Public Schools alerts parents to teacher position cuts and reallocations in a September 2025 letter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

District leaders sent us this statement:

Duval County Public Schools remains committed to providing a high-quality education to every student while responsibly managing our resources. This fall, due to a 1.9% decrease in student enrollment, the district is making necessary teacher reallocations in alignment with state law and district policy.

These adjustments help ensure that staff are allocated equitably and efficiently based on where students are currently enrolled. While some schools, primarily elementary and middle schools, will experience a reduction in teacher positions, others, including many high schools, will see increases to accommodate enrollment growth. Overall, this will result in a net reduction of 115 teacher positions, many of which are currently vacant.

We understand the importance of continuity and connection in the classroom. While not all schools or classrooms will be affected, we want families and the community to be informed and reassured that all Duval educators remain highly qualified and deeply committed to student success.

Our top priority is supporting our students, families, and staff during this transition,” said Mr. Scott Schnieder, Chief of Schools. “We will continue to monitor enrollment trends, maintain state-mandated class sizes, and communicate openly with our community.

Duval County Public Schools will continue working closely with impacted staff and school leaders to ensure students’ learning experiences remain strong and stable throughout this process.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]