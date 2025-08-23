FHP: motorcyclist killed in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old Keystone Heights man was killed Friday night in a crash on County Road 352, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was riding his motorcycle southbound around 7:15 p.m. when an SUV heading north crossed the double yellow lines near Monongahela Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The SUV collided head-on with the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was driving the SUV, with a 16-year-old passenger inside. Both were also from Keystone Heights and suffered only minor injuries.

FHP confirmed the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.