FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on Arlington Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a man died Saturday night after being hit by several vehicles on Arlington Expressway.

Troopers said the man was in the westbound lanes near University Boulevard when he was struck by four vehicles traveling in the same direction.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still working to determine how he ended up in the roadway.

No one else was hurt, and all drivers remained at the scene, FHP said.

The crash happened around 10:57 p.m.

The man was from Pensacola and was 25 years old, according to the report.

