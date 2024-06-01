FHP reports fatal crash on First Coast Expressway south ramp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has been at the scene of a fatal crash for several hours.

On Saturday, just after 2:00 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound ramp heading onto the First Coast Highway from POW-MIA Memorial Pkwy.

FHP did report the crash was fatal but no other details have been released. Live video does show a vehicle, possibly a truck, turned over on its side. As of 6 p.m., troopers are still at the scene and the ramp is closed to traffic.

Action News Jax is working to learn more.

