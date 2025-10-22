FHP: Teen killed in early morning Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man from Green Cove Springs died early Tuesday after a wreck on State Road 16 in Clay County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 7 a.m.

The teen was driving a sedan westbound in the eastbound lane when he hit the back of a pickup truck.

The pickup’s driver, a 38-year-old Green Cove Springs man, was not hurt.

But the sedan kept going the wrong way and then hit another pickup truck head-on. The driver of that truck, a 21-year-old man from Jacksonville, was seriously hurt, FHP says.

Troopers are investigating what led the sedan to travel in the wrong direction.

