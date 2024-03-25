Local

FHP: Man killed by hit and run driver in Orange Park

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax
Florida Highway Patrol

File photo. (Florida Highway Patrol)

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Orange Park, Fla. — The driver of a pickup truck is in jail in Clay County after state troopers said he hit and killed a man who was crossing Park Avenue near Eldridge Loop.

It happened around 10:39 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was a 64-year-old man from Jacksonville. The report said he was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville man’s dog finds decades-old unexploded military weapon after digging in backyard

He was pronounced dead at Orange Park Medical Center.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup, a 28-year-old man from Orange Park, didn’t stop after hitting the man.

He was found a short time later and he was arrested.

Action News Jax is working to learn the names of the victim and the suspect.

Read: Owner of Cinotti’s Bakery makes it from Haiti to Dominican Republic, waits for rest of her team

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!