Final Green Cove Springs curbside recycling pickup will be on Friday

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The curbside recycling program in Green Cove Springs is coming to an end. After a city council vote earlier this month, the program will officially end on September 29, with the final pickup day being on Friday, September 26.

According to the city’s website, Green Cove Springs City Council came to this decision for several reasons, including the cost of a new truck, low participation, and continuing the program would require fee increases for all residents.

On its website, the city says, “running the recycling route costs about $55,000 per year, and our truck is aging and would cost another $60,000 per year in debt payments to replace." The city adds, “Participation has steadily declined to 10%, with only 4% of our customers recycling cardboard, with collection of only 18 tons of recyclables over the last year.”

Residents can drop off corrugated cardboard at one of six locations:

Clay Hill Environmental Convenience Center, open Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Doctor’s Inlet Environmental Convenience Center, open Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Keystone Heights Environmental Convenience Center, open Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Long Bay Environmental Convenience Center, open Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility, open Monday to Saturday, 7:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Challenge Enterprises Residential Shred Program, every Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., also accepts paper products.

Green Cove Springs residents don’t need to return their recycling bins. The city says residents can use them around the home or dispose of it at the Public Works Administration Building.

You can find more details on the ending of the recycling program on the city’s website.

