Final Summer at the Cummer event series set for Friday at the Cummer Museum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The final Summer at the Cummer event series hosted by The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens will be Friday, June 20.

This event series activates the museum’s campus from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday.

It features performances by top local musicians, interactive art experiences by Northeast Florida creatives, and engaging lawn games.

Visitors can explore the museum’s riverfront gardens and galleries, including the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s “Knowing the West” exhibition.

Attendees can also enjoy food and beverages from the Cummer Café, including beer, wine, and cocktails, while experiencing the sunset over the river in the gardens.

From 5 to 8 p.m., the event will feature live music by The Rip Currents and Arvid Smith, alongside garden activities and lawn games.

