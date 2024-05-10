Fire at apartment complex on the Northside leaves possibly 20 without homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is at the scene of an apartment complex fire on the Northside.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The fire was reported at The Element at River Pointe Apartments on Harts Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that although there were no injuries, possibly 20 people were displaced. The department said they are working to find those people a place to stay.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.