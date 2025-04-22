Fire destroys garage at St. Johns County home

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County firefighters arrived at a call Monday in the 300 block of North Roscoe Boulevard and found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

“An aggressive attack quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing the fire from spreading to a nearby residence,” St. Johns County Fire Rescue stated in a social media post. “Primary and secondary searches of the structure were completed, and thankfully no victims were located.”

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Firefighters from Jacksonville assisted in fighting the blaze.

St. Johns County garage fire A garage was destroyed Monday (April 21, 2025) at a home in the 300 block of North Roscoe Boulevard in St. Johns County. No injuries were reported. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

