Fire officials working brush fire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Fire Rescue and other fire officials are responding to a brush fire in Hawthorne.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a social media post, it’s in the area of Indian Lakes Road near Luther Springs Camp.

The fire is currently half an acre with “medium fuel.”

It’s threatening two RVs and a mobile home.

Putnam County Fire Rescue said the situation is under control.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.