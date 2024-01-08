Firefighters rescue one person inside Lake City house fire

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Fire Department said it rescued one person in a house fire on Monday morning.

The Lake City Police Department and fire department responded to a building on fire on NW Ridgewood Ave at 11 a.m.

Witnesses told first responders that there were possible people inside the home. One of those witnesses said that they watched as a person re-entered the burning home through a bedroom window.

Lake City PD said in a statement that firefighters entered the dwelling and discovered one victim. That person was transported to an area hospital via helicopter. Police also said that no other victims were found.

The fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s office.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about this incident to contact the department at 386-752-4343.

