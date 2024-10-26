First Alert Chief Mike Buresh hosting pickleball tournament to fight against pancreatic cancer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is hosting a pickleball tournament to fight against pancreatic cancer in memory of his mother who passed from the disease.

The Paddles for PanCan Pickleball Tournament is sponsored by the Mayo Clinic.

From seasoned pros to fresh newbies, everyone is invited to sign up.

The tournament is on Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. at The Yards.

It’s $100 to sign up, but admission is free.

Click here to sign up and for more information.

