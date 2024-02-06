Local

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh to emcee 16th annual Jacksonville Fight For Air Climb

The 16th annual Jacksonville Fight For Air Climb will be held at the Bank of America Tower on Mar. 23, 2024.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The American Lung Association is hosting its 16th annual Jacksonville Fight For Air Climb event on Sat., Mar. 23, 2024.

The Climb is an event for every type of climber, from beginners to competitive athletes. This year’s event will take place at the Bank of America Tower in downtown Jacksonville where participants will climb 37 flights/734 stairs in support of clean air and healthy lungs for all.

Action News Jax Garrett Bedenbaugh will be emcee at the event, as over 400 local participants raise money in support of the American Lung Association -- the leading organization dedicated to saving lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through education, advocacy, and research.

The American Lung Association says to assemble your crew for the Climb experience and form a team of friends, family, coworkers, or neighbors. Register online here.

