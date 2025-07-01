First Alert Weather: Afternoon storms continue, plus an eye on the tropics

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking continuing scattered storms, especially inland this evening, before things turn partly cloudy.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- Afternoon storms will erupt across much of the area Wed. & again Thu. with locally heavy downpours, gusty winds & a good amount of lightning.
- Storms become more widely scattered for the 4th of July through the weekend.
- Otherwise, seasonally hot temps. can be expected with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s & lows 70-75.
TROPICS: Still a yellow (low chance) shading over & near Florida for tropical development. The First Alert Weather Team remains unimpressed with any local impacts. IF low pressure does develop, the most likely scenario seems to point to a low northeast of Jacksonville moving away from the local area. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms then partly cloudy. Low: 72
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 92
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 73
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 88
- INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 72/91
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/88
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms 74/87
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & storms. 73/92
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/92
