First Alert Weather: Almost 'cool' in our local area, Ernesto heading towards Bermuda

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s almost “cool” in our local area.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking temperatures that won’t be as hot and a bit less humid through Saturday with a nice breeze out of the northeast. Highs on Friday will be in the 80s with inland lows in the 60s. Saturday will be dry with afternoon highs near 90, cooler at the beaches.

The onshore flow and distant hurricane Ernesto to the east will result in a high rip current risk at area beaches through the weekend. Always swim and surf with a buddy and as close to a lifeguard station as at all possible.

The Jaguars preseason game Saturday evening will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 80s.

RIGHT NOW: Party to mostly sunny, breezy, “only” in the 80s.

THE TROPICS: Ernesto is behaving as expected reaching Jax latitude 1500+ miles away by midday tomorrow then near Bermuda Saturday where hurricane warning is in effect. High rip current risk at our area beaches. See “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 71

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, bit breezy, pretty nice. High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 68… 75-80 at beaches.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92… 80s @ beaches.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, back to hot & humid with an isolated late day storm. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon t’storms. High: 93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. High: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 91

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, a few t’storms. High: 88

