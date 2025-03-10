First Alert Weather: An upcoming break from the storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking cooler temperatures and a dry rest of the week after Monday’s rain.

After a brief early evening shower in a few spots, skies will clear overnight with temperatures in the 40s by morning. The low is 46.

Tuesday will be nice with lots of sun & afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

The rest of the week will be dry and mild to warm with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s to low 80s through Friday.

The weekend will be breezy and very warm with highs well into the 80s.

For The Players Championship, temperatures in the 70s Thursday will warm up to 80-85 Friday through Sunday.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 76

Sunny. High: 76 TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, cool. Low: 45

Clear, cool. Low: 45 WEDNESDAY: On-&-off rain, a few t’storms. High: 80

On-&-off rain, a few t’storms. High: 80 THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 49/77

Mostly sunny. 49/77 FRIDAY: Sunny. 55/82

Sunny. 55/82 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/83

Partly sunny. 58/83 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy warm. 61/85

Partly sunny, breezy warm. 61/85 MONDAY: A few morning showers… late day sun. 65/77

