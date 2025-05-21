FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another hot day before a few afternoon showers/storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s across most neighborhoods.

Highs will return to the mid 90s today.

A few afternoon showers will move-in after 2-3 pm in SE Georgia and 3-5 pm in NE Florida.

Everyone won’t seen rain today.

A few locally heavy downpours are likely with some gusty winds of 40+ mph.

A cool front will pass this evening ushering in some drier air.

Afternoon highs get knocked down just a bit to near 90 degrees on Thursday.

This weekend will be seasonably hot and mainly dry.

TODAY: Mostly sunny & hot. HIGH: 96 (Record: 99 - 1938)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 65/90

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/89

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/87

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 65/91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storms. 69/92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, an afternoon shower/storm. 70/91

