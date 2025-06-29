FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another hot day with afternoon thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking another steamy day ahead with morning temperatures in the 70s and strong afternoon storms likely between US-301 and the beaches.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Temperatures this morning are in the 70s under mostly clear skies.

Today will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms—some intense—in the afternoon and early evening.

Coverage of storms will be greatest in areas similar to Saturday: in between US-301 and the beaches, on where the sea breezes collide.

where the sea breezes collide. Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, frequent and dangerous lightning, and strong gusty winds.

Highs will rise into the low 90s before rain/clouds cool things off.

This weather pattern continues into the upcoming week with a daily chance for storms. Heavy rain could, at times, lead to minor flooding.

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression 2 formed in the southwest Gulf on Saturday. It is very weak and close to Mexico’s coast.

It’s possible TD2 briefly becomes a tropical storm. If it does, it will get the name Barry and will have no impact on the U.S.

As of this writing, there are no other areas of interest in the tropics.

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day Forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 91

SATURDAY NIGHT: Shower/storm early, then turning mostly clear. LOW: 72

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/91

FRIDAY/JULY 4: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/91

