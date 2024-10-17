First Alert Weather: Another nice, cool night before a bit of a warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s another night with cool temps. inland where overnight lows will be in the 40s… closer to 60 degrees at the beaches.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A warming trend begins Friday with an increasing breeze off the Atlantic through the weekend. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s – still several degrees below average. Brief showers will move inland off the ocean but rainfall amounts will not be significant with low overall coverage of rain.

In the tropics, there are two areas to track: (1) weak tropical wave is over the Central Atlantic & will be near the Greater Antilles by the weekend with some wind & rain squalls for Puerto Rico & Hispaniola but significant development is unlikely. (2) A disturbance over the SW & Western Caribbean will bring heavy rain to Central America while moving inland over the next few days but significant development is unlikely. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Sunny with temps. in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool. Low: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, a brief shower. High: 77

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. High: 78

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. High: 79

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, solated shower. High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82

THE TROPICS: A tropical wave continues to move across the Central Atlantic & will bring some wind & rain squalls to Puerto Rico & Hispaniola by the weekend but no impact to Florida. Low pressure over the SW Caribbean will cause heavy rain over Central America, no impact on the U.S. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.