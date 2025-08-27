FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another nice day before rain and storms return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is quiet with temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast under partly cloudy skies.
- Today will be warm with highs near 90, plenty of sunshine, and some isolated showers in the afternoon.
- Humidity starts to return later today with onshore winds developing.
- A few more showers and storms are expected by Thursday.
- Elevated rain chances persist with a stalled front nearby Friday into Labor Day weekend. Rain will be heavy at times.
- Labor Day itself will feature highs in the 80s and a few showers and thunderstorms.
TROPICS:
- Tropical Storm Fernand remains weak with no threat to land.
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated afternoon showers. HIGH: 90
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. LOW: 70 (warmer at the coast)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, and a few afternoon showers and storms. 70/90
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 72/87
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 72/86
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 73/86
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 72/87
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/86
