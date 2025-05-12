FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another round of showers and storms Monday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some sun with scattered heavy showers and storms west of Jax, with individual cells moving north while the entire line slowly spreads east.
Notes from our First Alert Weather team:
- Scattered evening showers and storms will be heavy for a time in some spots with additional rainfall of a quarter to a half inch, locally between a half an inch and an inch. Totals since last Wednesday have averaged 1-3 inches, with multiple neighborhoods in the range of 4-7 inches.
- Tuesday will be partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Rain will not be widespread with lighter amounts than past days. Highs will be in the 80s.
- We then turn hot and dry on Wednesday through the upcoming weekend, with highs each day reaching into the 90s.
Here’s your weekly First Alert Weather forecast:
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, a few t’storms Monday evening, then partly cloudy. Low: 65
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered afternoon shower/t’storm. High: 85
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing with areas of fog. Low: 63
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/91
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 69/94
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 70/96
SUNDAY: Partly sunny/hot. 71/95
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 69/91
