First Alert Weather: Area of disturbance in Atlantic could develop as it moves towards Florida this week

A weather disturbance is headed for Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas later this week.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in the latest edition of Talking the Tropics with Mike this will bring an uptick -- a much-needed one -- in rainfall for Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia.

Buresh said any surface/tropical development with this system should be gradual and not likely particularly strong.

There will be an enhanced onshore flow resulting in rough seas/surf and an increasing rip current risk at area beaches, Buresh said.





