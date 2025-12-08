First Alert Weather: Back to sunshine and cool mornings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- What a damp Sunday
- Several neighborhoods have received 1+" of rain in Duval County
- Rain continues Sunday evening & night
- There may still be a shower or two around during the Monday morning commute
- Rain will gradually clear & some sun will peek through by the afternoon
- Then the skies clear Monday night & it gets cold
- Morning lows stay cold through Thursday
- The days stay largely sunny & dry through next weekend
- We’ll see a brief warming trend through Friday before a cold front cools us back again next weekend
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Rain Diminishing. Low: 52
- TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy, Brief Shower. High: 63
- TUE: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 40/59
- WED: AM Inland Frost, Sunny. 39/69
- THU: Sunny. 45/69
- FRI: Partly Sunny. 49/72
- SAT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 47/62
- SUN: Partly Cloudy. 48/63
