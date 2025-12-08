First Alert Weather: Back to sunshine and cool mornings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

What a damp Sunday

Several neighborhoods have received 1+" of rain in Duval County

Rain continues Sunday evening & night

There may still be a shower or two around during the Monday morning commute

Rain will gradually clear & some sun will peek through by the afternoon

Then the skies clear Monday night & it gets cold

Morning lows stay cold through Thursday

The days stay largely sunny & dry through next weekend

We’ll see a brief warming trend through Friday before a cold front cools us back again next weekend

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain Diminishing. Low: 52

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy, Brief Shower. High: 63

TUE: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 40/59

WED: AM Inland Frost, Sunny. 39/69

THU: Sunny. 45/69

FRI: Partly Sunny. 49/72

SAT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 47/62

SUN: Partly Cloudy. 48/63

