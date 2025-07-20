Local

First Alert Weather: Beating the heat this week with rain and storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, July 20 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Yep, it’s hot again today
  • Saturday was the hottest day of the year at 99 degrees 
  • Sunday hit 98 degrees with a Heat Advisory until 6 PM area-wide
  • Monday will be very hot again - temps will once again peak between 95-100
  • A Heat Advisory may be issued as feels like temps will be back on the order of 105-110
  • Showers & storms really pick up though, Monday afternoon & evening
  • Offshore winds will keep the beaches in the threat area for storms
  • Tuesday through Thursday of this week look wet at times
  • Keep the umbrellas handy
  • Rain chances decrease somewhat into next weekend
  • Temps look to increase with less rain & storms around

TROPICS

  • A tropical wave is tracking into the Western Atlantic 
  • This thing is way out there - it’s more than 1000 miles from the Lesser Antilles/Caribbean
  • This wave may try to develop over the next day or two
  • Conditions get more hostile for long-term development
  • We’ll track it...but this system does not look to be a concern

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear & Warm. Low: 77
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Very Hot. A Few Afternoon Storms. High: 97
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/93
  • WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/90
  • THU: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/92
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

