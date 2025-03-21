First Alert Weather: Beautiful weekend before double cold fronts next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a pleasant weekend before two cold fronts blow through the area next week.

Friday has been sunny, but cooler than Thursday by 10-20 degrees.

Tonight will be chilly again, but not as cold as last night. Some spots inland will reach the 30s (and there may be some light patchy frost).

This weekend will be beautiful.

Oak pollen counts will remain very high despite the great weather.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

Afternoon highs climb from the mid-70s Saturday to 80 on Sunday

Monday will still be near 80, but some rain moves in midday and afternoon. As of right now, rain amounts don’t look high.

A cold front will move through Monday evening, followed by a second one on Wednesday, but Temperatures won’t drop a ton.

Some long-range forecasts try to work some rain in on Tue/Wed, but we’re expecting most of the week to be dry as temps rebound later on.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant

SUN: Sunny & Warm! 48/80

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Isolated Showers. 58/79

TUE: Partly Sunny. 59/76

WED: Mostly Sunny. 54/81

THU: Mostly Sunny. 52/73

FRI: Partly Sunny. 55/75

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs







