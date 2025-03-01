First Alert Weather: Beautiful weekend with cooler weather by Sunday

The First Alert Weather team regards a chilly Saturday with temperatures in the 40s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Today will be warm with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees.

Nice weather for the Gate River Run with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising through the 50s and 60s.

Dry air and the breeze could make for quickly spreading fires today, especially in GA.

A cold front will pass through our area tonight with no rain but a drop in temperatures.

Highs on Sunday will stay in the 60s.

Another cold front will sweep through on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms.

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and cool. LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Cooler, mostly sunny and breezy. 46/64

MONDAY: Chilly morning, mostly sunny and nice. 40/68

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. 50/79

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, afternoon showers/storms. 60/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. 50/67

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. 43/72

