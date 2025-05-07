Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The beginning of our wetter weather pattern

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Wednesday evening we are tracking a mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers and heavy t’storms moving eastward.

Notes from The First Alert Weather team:

  • Scattered storms will end early Wednesday evening.
  • Warm and humid overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
  • Scattered afternoon showers and storms Thursday and Friday with a few strong storms possible as temperatures reach well into the 80s before rain develops.
  • The weekend will have a few dry hours but also plenty of on and off showers and storms.
  • Everyone will get at least some rain through the weekend with amounts averaging at least 1 to 2 inches but locally 4 to 5 inches more from late Wednesday through Monday.

Here’s your weekly weather forecast:

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few evening showers & storms…. partly cloudy. Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms.  High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy. Low: 69

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 82

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms at times.  66/81

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms at times.  68/82

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms. 68/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 66/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 63/88

