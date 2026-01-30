First Alert Weather: Bitter cold arrives over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morning commute: dry local roads with chilly temperatures in the 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast.
- Frost possible on many inland windshields this AM around Western Duval and areas west of Highway 301.
- Highs will reach the lower to mid 60s in Jacksonville.
- An isolated sprinkle or light shower is possible this afternoon / evening. Not much in terms of slowing you down outside today.
- Above freezing in our viewing area overnight tonight and tomorrow morning.
- First Alert Weather Days for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to likely record cold and blustery conditions.
- A sprinkle/snow flurry/light sleet is possible Saturday evening in SE Georgia and along the coast of NE Florida; however, no accumulations are forecast. Something fun to track, but the cold is THE story.
- Temperatures fall from the lower 50s to the 40s through the afternoon on Saturday as northerly winds pick up.
- We will likely be at or below freezing by Saturday evening between 8 - 10 pm.
- Coldest air of the season arrives Sunday morning with a freeze all the way to the beaches.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens Sunday morning.
- The Donna Marathon at JAX Beach will be “brutally” cold Sunday AM with the temps in the mid to upper 20s and a NW breeze at 20-25 mph+. Feels like temp at race start will be 10-12 degrees.
- Another widespread frost and freeze to the coast on Monday morning.
TODAY: Inland frost. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle or light shower this afternoon/evening. High: 64
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 39
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. A sprinkle/flurry/light sleet is possible. 39/50 (falling in the afternoon)
SUNDAY: Widespread AM freeze to the coast. Sunny and breezy. Cold. 21/41(record: 24 - 1977)
MONDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze to the coast. Sunny and chilly. 22/50 (record: 23 - 1979)
TUESDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Sunny. 28/58
WEDNESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Partly cloudy. 34/63
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Giving way to sun in the afternoon. 43/64
