First Alert Weather: Bitter cold arrives over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morning commute: dry local roads with chilly temperatures in the 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast.

Frost possible on many inland windshields this AM around Western Duval and areas west of Highway 301.

Highs will reach the lower to mid 60s in Jacksonville.

An isolated sprinkle or light shower is possible this afternoon / evening. Not much in terms of slowing you down outside today.

Above freezing in our viewing area overnight tonight and tomorrow morning.

First Alert Weather Days for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to likely record cold and blustery conditions.

for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to likely record cold and blustery conditions. A sprinkle/snow flurry/light sleet is possible Saturday evening in SE Georgia and along the coast of NE Florida; however, no accumulations are forecast. Something fun to track, but the cold is THE story.

Temperatures fall from the lower 50s to the 40s through the afternoon on Saturday as northerly winds pick up.

We will likely be at or below freezing by Saturday evening between 8 - 10 pm.

Coldest air of the season arrives Sunday morning with a freeze all the way to the beaches.

Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens Sunday morning.

The Donna Marathon at JAX Beach will be “brutally” cold Sunday AM with the temps in the mid to upper 20s and a NW breeze at 20-25 mph+. Feels like temp at race start will be 10-12 degrees.

Another widespread frost and freeze to the coast on Monday morning.

TODAY: Inland frost. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle or light shower this afternoon/evening. High: 64

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. A sprinkle/flurry/light sleet is possible. 39/50 (falling in the afternoon)

SUNDAY: Widespread AM freeze to the coast. Sunny and breezy. Cold. 21/41(record: 24 - 1977)

MONDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze to the coast. Sunny and chilly. 22/50 (record: 23 - 1979)

TUESDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Sunny. 28/58

WEDNESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Partly cloudy. 34/63

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Giving way to sun in the afternoon. 43/64

