First Alert Weather: Both dry and rainy conditions this weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the Friday evening forecast and beyond:

The weekend will have some rain at times, but plenty of dry hours as well. The tendency will be for overnight and morning showers, and a thunderstorm that will then shift more inland through the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There will be a moderate to high rip current risk at area beaches this weekend.

Next week will turn a little hotter, but still with at least a few showers and storms each day. Highs will be 90-95, a little lower at the beaches.

Jags Sat. evening: Partly cloudy, a brief shower, in the 80s.

Back to School Monday: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a few midday & afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tropics

Weak low pressure is still forecast to develop over the Western Atlantic but then move northeast away from any land areas.

A tropical wave over the East Atlantic has the potential to develop but should turn more north next week over the open Atlantic.

Another wave coming off the coast of Africa this weekend has long-range potential – week after next – but way too early to determine any track.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered inland showers, a few storms early… a few showers, a storm late closer to the coast. Low: 74

