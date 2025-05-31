First Alert Weather: A break in the humidity before some rain returns

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a beautiful start to the weekend and a cool night ahead.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- After some early morning storms south of I-10, it’s a beautiful day to start the weekend
- Humidity’s down compared to the last few days too
- It’s really hazy overhead thanks to smoke from the Canadian wildfires
- Tonight will be comfortably cool with temps as low as the 50s inland
- Sunday’s another sunny, hazy & warm day with low humidity
- Onshore winds build in starting Tuesday, that’s when it will feel a little more humid too
- The easterly winds bring a few isolated showers starting Wednesday
- Hurricane season begins tomorrow and lasts until Nov. 30
WATCH: Get ready for hurricane season with the First Alert Weather special ‘Preparing for the Storm’
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear & Cool! Low: 62
- TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, Hazy & Warm. High: 89
- MON: Mostly Sunny. 66/89
- TUE: Mostly Sunny. 68/89
- WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 69/89
- THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/90
- FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 72/91
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 71/90
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs