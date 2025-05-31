Local

First Alert Weather: A break in the humidity before some rain returns

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a beautiful start to the weekend and a cool night ahead.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • After some early morning storms south of I-10, it’s a beautiful day to start the weekend
  • Humidity’s down compared to the last few days too
  • It’s really hazy overhead thanks to smoke from the Canadian wildfires
  • Tonight will be comfortably cool with temps as low as the 50s inland
  • Sunday’s another sunny, hazy & warm day with low humidity
  • Onshore winds build in starting Tuesday, that’s when it will feel a little more humid too
  • The easterly winds bring a few isolated showers starting Wednesday
  • Hurricane season begins tomorrow and lasts until Nov. 30

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear & Cool! Low: 62
  • TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, Hazy & Warm. High: 89
  • MON: Mostly Sunny. 66/89
  • TUE: Mostly Sunny. 68/89
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 69/89
  • THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/90
  • FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 72/91
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 71/90

