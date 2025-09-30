First Alert Weather: Breezy and mild as Imelda moves away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Tuesday evening and beyond:

Some light rain and showers into this evening, especially from about Highway 301 to the coast — so much of Duval, Nassau and St. Johns County. Otherwise, breezy, mostly cloudy and mild.

Hurricane Imelda is more than 300 miles E/SE of Jacksonville and will steadily move away, allowing for some sunshine on the backside of the storm tomorrow. Mild afternoon temps. 80-85.

A long period of humid winds off the ocean will begin Thursday, increasing rainfall across the area through Friday and into the weekend. Rain will be heavy at times, especially Friday through the weekend amd particularly at and near the coast abd inland as far as Highway 301. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs mostly in the upper 70s to low 80s with gusty winds out of the east.

Tropics

Humberto is weakening over the West Atlantic while turning north then northeast. It will start losing its tropical characteristics soon.

Imelda is about 315 miles east/southeast of Jacksonville and has made the turn northeast. Imelda will start to accelerate east/northeast away from the U.S., bringing hurricane conditions to Bermuda by Wednesday night into Thursday.

The combination of Humberto and Imelda will help to bring rough seas and surf to area beaches along with gusty winds and rip currents.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

