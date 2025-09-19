First Alert Weather: Breezy, seasonally warm weekend

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • The weekend will be breezy & especially gusty at the beaches, where there will be a high rip current risk with temps. ranging from the lower 80s at the beaches to mid to upper 80s inland.  A few isolated showers will develop but many areas will stay dry.
  • The Jags game will be partly sunny & warm with a very brief shower possible.  Temps. will be in the low to mid 80s with a wind out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Tropics:

  • Gabrielle continues over the Central Atlantic & will turn more northward over the weekend while becoming a hurricane moving a little east of Bermuda Sun. night-Monday.
  • No impacts to the U.S. A couple of additional waves are coming off the coast of Africa & have some potential to slowly develop but are a long, long ways out. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, an isolated brief shower.  High: 86
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. Low: 70
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with an isolated shower. High: 85
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers.  71/85
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower.  70/86
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.  71/88
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 71/90
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon shower/t’storm. 72/90

