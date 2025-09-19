First Alert Weather: Breezy, seasonally warm weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

The weekend will be breezy & especially gusty at the beaches, where there will be a high rip current risk with temps. ranging from the lower 80s at the beaches to mid to upper 80s inland. A few isolated showers will develop but many areas will stay dry.

The Jags game will be partly sunny & warm with a very brief shower possible. Temps. will be in the low to mid 80s with a wind out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Tropics:

Gabrielle continues over the Central Atlantic & will turn more northward over the weekend while becoming a hurricane moving a little east of Bermuda Sun. night-Monday.

No impacts to the U.S. A couple of additional waves are coming off the coast of Africa & have some potential to slowly develop but are a long, long ways out. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69

Mostly clear. Low: 69 SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, an isolated brief shower. High: 86

Partly sunny, breezy, an isolated brief shower. High: 86 SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. Low: 70

Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. Low: 70 SUNDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with an isolated shower. High: 85

Partly sunny & breezy with an isolated shower. High: 85 MONDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. 71/85

Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. 71/85 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/86

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/86 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 71/88

Partly sunny. 71/88 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 71/90

Partly sunny. 71/90 FRIDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon shower/t’storm. 72/90

