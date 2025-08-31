FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy showers at times the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Showers and breezy winds keep Sunday cooler than normal.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning is wet along the coast with scattered gusty showers pivoting in off the ocean.

These will continue for a good part of the morning and afternoon at some places along the coast. Locally heavy rain is possible, which could eventually lead to some flooding.

Breezy conditions will persist along the beaches on Sunday, leading to a high risk of rip currents and rough surf.

Much drier weather is expected inland Sunday, west of the St. Johns River, but a few inland showers are still possible.

Temperatures will be cooler than average Sunday in the low-mid 80s with clouds, gusty onshore winds, and occasional showers.

Labor Day will be similar with some showers, gusty onshore winds, and “cooler” temperatures in the 80s.

TROPICS :

No active storms and no threat to the United States.

One tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa has some potential for development over the next week.

The next name is Gabrielle.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered breezy showers, mainly along the coast. HIGH: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few breezy showers, mainly along the coast. LOW: 72

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Breezy at the coast. 72/84

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 70/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/89

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with an isolated shower. 70/90

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/91

