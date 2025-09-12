First Alert Weather: Breezy weekend ahead with mild temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A breezy weekend & downright windy at the beaches. Skies will be partly sunny with a few brief showers but plenty of dry hours. Temps. will be mild, reaching the 80s during the day & dropping into the 60s inland to the 70s at the beaches overnight. There will be a high rip current risk at area beaches through the weekend.

Much of next week looks to be mostly dry & seasonally warm.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

An active tropical wave is over the far Eastern Atlantic with some potential for gradual development while moving west/northwest. *Early* indications are a turn to the north over the Central Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower late. Low: 67

Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower late. Low: 67 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy with a few brief showers. High: 85

Partly cloudy, breezy with a few brief showers. High: 85 SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low: 68

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low: 68 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers… breezy. High: 84

Partly cloudy with a few brief showers… breezy. High: 84 MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87

Partly sunny. 65/87 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/86

Partly sunny. 65/86 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/86

Partly sunny. 67/86 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 68/86

Partly sunny. 68/86 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 68/87

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️