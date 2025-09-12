First Alert Weather: Breezy weekend ahead with mild temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A breezy weekend & downright windy at the beaches. Skies will be partly sunny with a few brief showers but plenty of dry hours. Temps. will be mild, reaching the 80s during the day & dropping into the 60s inland to the 70s at the beaches overnight. There will be a high rip current risk at area beaches through the weekend.
- Much of next week looks to be mostly dry & seasonally warm.
Tropics:
An active tropical wave is over the far Eastern Atlantic with some potential for gradual development while moving west/northwest. *Early* indications are a turn to the north over the Central Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-day forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower late. Low: 67
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy with a few brief showers. High: 85
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low: 68
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers… breezy. High: 84
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/86
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/86
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 68/86
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 68/87
