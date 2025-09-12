Local

First Alert Weather: Breezy weekend ahead with mild temperatures

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A breezy weekend & downright windy at the beaches.  Skies will be partly sunny with a few brief showers but plenty of dry hours.  Temps. will be mild, reaching the 80s during the day & dropping into the 60s inland to the 70s at the beaches overnight. There will be a high rip current risk at area beaches through the weekend.
  • Much of next week looks to be mostly dry & seasonally warm.

Tropics:

An active tropical wave is over the far Eastern Atlantic with some potential for gradual development while moving west/northwest.  *Early* indications are a turn to the north over the Central Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower late. Low: 67
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy with a few brief showers.  High: 85
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low: 68
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers… breezy. High: 84
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny.  65/87
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny.  65/86
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.  67/86
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 68/86
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 68/87

