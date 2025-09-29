First Alert Weather: Breezy with a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Monday evening and beyond:
- Isolated to scattered showers will continue through Tuesday with temperatures Monday night near 70 and Tuesday highs in the mid 80s.
- Imelda will stay east of Florida with no significant direct impacts, but gusty winds will occur at our area beaches along with rough seas and surf.
- Temperatures will be milder this week with highs in the low to mid 80s. Showers return to the area by Thursday and Friday into the upcoming weekend.
Tropics
- Humberto is over the SW Atlantic and some 800+ miles east/southeast of Jax. It will turn more northward, then accelerate northeast over the N. Atlantic.
- Imelda is about 300 miles southeast of Jacksonville, near the Northern Bahamas. Imelda will turn slowly north/northeast then accelerate to the east/northeast over the open Atlantic. The storm will never make landfall on U.S. soil, but will bring impacts to Bermuda by Wednesday or Thursday.
- The combination of Humberto and Imelda will help to bring rough seas & surf to area beaches along with gusty winds.
- Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 71
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. High: 84
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. 69/81
- FRIDAY: partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. 68/82
- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 67/82
- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 69/83
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/85
