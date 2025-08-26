First Alert Weather: A brief break from the oppressive humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking clear skies Tuesday night and mild temperatures for late August with lows in the 60s inland to the 70s at the beaches.

Here’s what you can expect tomorrow and beyond:

Wednesday will be another pretty nice day with highs near 90 degrees. There may be just enough humidity returning south of Jacksonville to trigger a few afternoon showers near and south of Highway 16 – Southern Clay, Southern St. Johns and Putnam Co.

Warm and very humid weather returns Thursday and Friday into the weekend along with scattered showers and t’storms at times

Tropics

“Fernand” is over the N. Atlantic & is no threat to any land areas. Otherwise, no areas of concern across the Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Clear & nice. Low: 69… 64 Waycross to 70s @ beaches.

