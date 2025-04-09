First Alert Weather: Brief showers before Friday cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking another nice, cool night with a low of 56 degrees.
Wednesday evening will be mostly clear before winds off the Atlantic help develop a few clouds later in the night.
There will be continued onshore winds with some mixed clouds and sun on Thursday. A brief shower is expected, but there won’t be much rain for most neighborhoods.
The next cold front arrives Friday evening, preceded by scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts look insignificant.
A beautiful weekend will follow with sunny skies, dry air, and cool temperatures.
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 78
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers (rumble of thunder). High: 80
- SATURDAY: Sunny. 50/74
- SUNDAY: Sunny. 42/76
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/84
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 55/78
