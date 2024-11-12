First Alert Weather: Brief temp. drop by the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s partly cloudy & mild tonight then into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow before a surge of gusty northeast winds brings cooler temps. by late afternoon.

Back to warm temps. Thursday before a stronger cold front arrives Thu. night.

Lows over the weekend will fall into the 40s inland with highs 70-75 – a nice taste of fall.

We’re not done with the tropics yet.

A disturbance is likely to develop over the Western Caribbean this week & become “Sara”. It’s *possible* that there could be some Florida impacts next week.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the 70s @ the beaches to low to mid 80s inland.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 74

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77

TUESDAY: Partly sunny,. High: 79

THE TROPICS: Caribbean tropical development looks likely. Sara is the next name on the Atlantic list & there *could* eventually be some impacts on parts of Florida next week. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

