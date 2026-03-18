First Alert Weather: Chilly morning before a gradual warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and chilly morning commute with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
- Inland freeze and frost north and west of Jacksonville through sunrise.
- Highs today will only be in the lower to mid 60s inland and upper 50s to near 60 along the coast.
- Partly sunny skies.
- Overnight lows will drop to the lower 40s in Jacksonville.
- We are back into the upper 60s tomorrow and mid 70s by Friday.
- This weekend will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TODAY: Inland frost/freeze. Partly sunny. HIGH: 63
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 41
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/68
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/74
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. 57/72
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