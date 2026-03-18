Weather

First Alert Weather: Chilly morning before a gradual warming trend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: March 18, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and chilly morning commute with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

  • Inland freeze and frost north and west of Jacksonville through sunrise.
  • Highs today will only be in the lower to mid 60s inland and upper 50s to near 60 along the coast.
  • Partly sunny skies.
  • Overnight lows will drop to the lower 40s in Jacksonville.
  • We are back into the upper 60s tomorrow and mid 70s by Friday.
  • This weekend will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TODAY: Inland frost/freeze. Partly sunny. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. 57/72

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