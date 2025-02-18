FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly morning before rain arrives Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 30s.

Patchy inland frost is possible this morning.

Highs today in the mid 60s.

Clouds build in tonight.

Wednesday appears to be pretty soggy as another weather system moves in from west to east.

Timing: Morning commute showers approaching from west to east, lingering until late afternoon/early evening.

Rainfall will likely be 0.50 - 1.0″+ tomorrow.

Highs only in the upper 50s by Thursday.

Inland freeze likely by Friday morning.

TODAY: Sunny. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain moving in from west to east. 50/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. 43/59

FRIDAY: Inland AM Freeze. Sunny and chilly. 33/55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 438/63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 49/64

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/68

