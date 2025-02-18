Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly morning before rain arrives Wednesday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 18, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 30s.

  • Patchy inland frost is possible this morning.
  • Highs today in the mid 60s.
  • Clouds build in tonight.
  • Wednesday appears to be pretty soggy as another weather system moves in from west to east.
  • Timing: Morning commute showers approaching from west to east, lingering until late afternoon/early evening.
  • Rainfall will likely be 0.50 - 1.0″+ tomorrow.
  • Highs only in the upper 50s by Thursday.
  • Inland freeze likely by Friday morning.

TODAY: Sunny. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain moving in from west to east. 50/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. 43/59

FRIDAY: Inland AM Freeze. Sunny and chilly. 33/55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 438/63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 49/64

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/68

