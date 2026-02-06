First Alert Weather: Chilly morning before a sunny day ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking an inland freeze along with some patchy frost this morning.

Sunny skies throughout the day today.

Winds pick up out of the west today

W 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph midday and afternoon.

Highs today only in the lower 60s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Patchy inland frost again on Sunday AM.

Wildfire risk remains high today.

TODAY: AM inland patchy frost and freeze. Sunny. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Clear. LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Sunny. 40/62

SUNDAY: Patchy AM frost. Sunny. 34/65

MONDAY: Sunny. 40/71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. 52/78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/74

