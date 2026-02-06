First Alert Weather: Chilly morning before a sunny day ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking an inland freeze along with some patchy frost this morning.
- Sunny skies throughout the day today.
- Winds pick up out of the west today
- W 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph midday and afternoon.
- Highs today only in the lower 60s.
- Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
- Patchy inland frost again on Sunday AM.
- Wildfire risk remains high today.
TODAY: AM inland patchy frost and freeze. Sunny. HIGH: 62
TONIGHT: Clear. LOW: 40
SATURDAY: Sunny. 40/62
SUNDAY: Patchy AM frost. Sunny. 34/65
MONDAY: Sunny. 40/71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/73
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. 52/78
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/74
