First Alert Weather: Chilly morning, Tracking rain for parts of the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
- Dry local roads.
- Some patchy frost possible in Inland SE Georgia.
- Highs today only in the lower to mid 60s in Jacksonville as clouds increase.
- A few sprinkles or late day isolated showers are likely in SE Georgia today/tonight.
- Friday will feature a few isolated showers in NE Florida and a few showers in SE Georgia.
- Warmer in the lower to mid 70s in Jacksonville.
- A few showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
- Sunday looks wet with periods of rain.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated SE Georgia sprinkle/light shower. HIGH: 64
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few SE Georgia showers. LOW: 51
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Isolated PM shower. 51/76
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 59/67
SUNDAY: Rain. 56/67
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 49/66
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/59
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 36/67
