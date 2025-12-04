First Alert Weather: Chilly morning, Tracking rain for parts of the weekend

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

  • Dry local roads.
  • Some patchy frost possible in Inland SE Georgia.
  • Highs today only in the lower to mid 60s in Jacksonville as clouds increase.
  • A few sprinkles or late day isolated showers are likely in SE Georgia today/tonight.
  • Friday will feature a few isolated showers in NE Florida and a few showers in SE Georgia.
    • Warmer in the lower to mid 70s in Jacksonville.
  • A few showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
  • Sunday looks wet with periods of rain.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated SE Georgia sprinkle/light shower. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few SE Georgia showers. LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Isolated PM shower. 51/76

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 59/67

SUNDAY: Rain. 56/67

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 49/66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 36/67

