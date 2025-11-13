First Alert Weather: Chilly mornings with mild afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures in the 40s this morning.
- Sunny skies remain today.
- Highs reaching the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.
- Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees over the weekend.
- JAGS home game on Sunday looking mild in the upper 70s.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Chilly start. Sunny. HIGH: 74
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 47
FRIDAY: Sunny. 47/74
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/79
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️