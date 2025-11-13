First Alert Weather: Chilly mornings with mild afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures in the 40s this morning.

Sunny skies remain today.

Highs reaching the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees over the weekend.

JAGS home game on Sunday looking mild in the upper 70s.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Chilly start. Sunny. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/79

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️