First Alert Weather: Chilly mornings with mild afternoons

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures in the 40s this morning.

  • Sunny skies remain today.
  • Highs reaching the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.
  • Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees over the weekend.
  • JAGS home game on Sunday looking mild in the upper 70s.

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.

TODAY: Chilly start. Sunny. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/79

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80

